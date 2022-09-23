A 43-year-old Brighton man died Wednesday evening after striking a guardrail on his motorcycle on southbound US-31 in Grant Twp., south of Oceana Drive. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Muskegon State Police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, but not alcohol or the weather conditions. The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
State police were assisted on the scene by the Oceana County Sheriff's Department, Grant Twp. Fire Department and Life EMS.