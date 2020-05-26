Muskegon County — State Sen. Jon Bumstead last Friday met with local officials in Muskegon to tour recent flooding in Muskegon County and discuss avenues to mitigate future damage.
“This week we have seen record flooding across many communities in Michigan,” said Bumstead, R-Newaygo. “My prayers go out to the families who have been affected by the floods as we discuss the next steps toward repairing the damage and solutions for the future.”
Bumstead joined Muskegon County officials as they reviewed damage throughout the county and work to complete damage assessments.
Residents who have been affected by the flooding should contact Muskegon County Emergency Management to report damage through a self-reporting survey. The survey, along with additional resources, can be found by clicking here.
“As we continue working to assess the damage and the first steps that need to be taken, I want to extend my appreciation to Muskegon County’s first responders,” Bumstead said. “They have worked tirelessly as they monitor the situation and ensure people make it to safety.”