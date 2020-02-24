LANSING, Mich. — State Sen. Jon Bumstead on Monday reminded residents that he will be hosting three office hours events on Friday, Feb. 28.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary. If you are unable to make it to the following dates and times, please feel free to contact Bumstead’s office to set up an appointment.
For more information or to contact Bumstead, please visit www.SenatorJonBumstead.com or call 517-373-1635.
Bumstead’s upcoming office hours are as follows:
Friday, Feb. 28
9 – 10 a.m.
Montague City Hall
8778 Ferry St.
Montague
11 a.m. – noon
Fruitland Township Hall
4545 Nestrom Road
Whitehall
1 – 2 p.m.
Laketon Township Hall
2735 W. Giles Road
North Muskegon