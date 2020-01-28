State Sen. Jon Bumstead will host several office hours events throughout the 34th Senate District during the month of February.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary. If you are unable to make it to the following dates and times, please feel free to contact Bumstead’s office to set up an appointment.

For more information or to contact Bumstead, please visit www.SenatorJonBumstead.com or call 517-373-1635.

Bumstead’s upcoming office hours are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 7

9 – 10 a.m.

Pentwater Village Hall

327 S. Hancock St.

Pentwater

11 a.m. – noon

Hart Community Center

407 State St.

Hart

1 – 2 p.m.

Shelby Village Hall

218 N. Michigan Ave.

Shelby

Friday, Feb. 28

9 – 10 a.m.

Montague City Hall

8778 Ferry St.

Montague

11 a.m. – noon

Fruitland Township Hall

4545 Nestrom Road

Whitehall

1 – 2 p.m.

Laketon Township Hall

2735 W. Giles Road

North Muskegon

