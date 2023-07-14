Burning Foot Beer Festival is pleased to announce Julian Marley will headline this year’s festival. Julian Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, is a Grammy Award Nominated musician, singer-songwriter, and producer whose roots-reggae music is inspired by life and spirituality. Learn more about Julian Marley’s work at https://www.julianmarley.com/.
Joining the music lineup is Tropidelic, a six-piece band from Cleveland, Ohio. The band brings a unique mix of genres to the stage, featuring reggae, hip-hop, and high-energy funk. They have performed at numerous music festivals around the country. Learn more about Tropidelic at https://tropidelic.com/.
Burning Foot Beer Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3 to 10 p.m. For the first time in festival history, Burning Foot features 100 breweries. Explore the list of participating breweries and stay tuned for new participant announcements by visiting https://burningfoot.beer/breweries.
The festival also features food from local Muskegon restaurants, camping options, and art installations, including the Flaming Hop Tower and Graffiti Wall. Shuttles for the event will run between three different locations in downtown Muskegon from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For additional festival information, visit https://burningfoot.beer/.
Festival goers have the option to purchase either General Admission or VIP tickets. VIP ticket benefits include early access, an exclusive VIP member area, dinner, specialty beers, and more. Learn more about becoming a VIP at https://burningfoot.beer/faqs/. Tickets are available for purchase now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burning-foot-beer-festival-2023-tickets-536246938027.