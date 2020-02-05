MCC's Center for Theater will present the musical “Cabaret” on Feb. 19-23 in Overbrook Theater with 7:30 p.m. performances on Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 19-22, and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 23.
Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are coming to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub and revolves around a writer and his relationship with a cabaret performer. A subplot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fraulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub, which serves as a metaphor for political developments in late Weimar Germany.
Tickets, which go on sale Monday, Feb. 10, are $15 for the general public and $10 for MCC students.
A new online ticketing system has been created for the Overbrook Theater Box Office. Patrons now have the option of purchasing tickets online anytime at https://mccoverbrooktheater.ludus.com/6740 or at the Box Office, 221 S. Quarterline Rd., on Monday-Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. For reservations or more information, call (231) 777-0324.
“Cabaret” opened on Broadway in 1966 with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and the book by Joe Masterhoff. It is based on John Van Druten’s play “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 short novel “Goodbye to Berlin.” The show was then revised for Broadway in 1987 and revised again in 1998.
MCC’s “Cabaret” is the 1998 version and is directed by Tom Harryman. Appearing in the show will be Nathaniel Luben as the Emcee, Jacob Westerhof as Clifford Bradshaw, Raymond Brock as Ernst Ludwig, Tommy Grant as Herr Schultz, Bradley Zoulek as Bobby, Isaac Hunter as Victor, Evan Sloan as Hans/Rudy/Sailor, Mark Breitenbach as Max/Herman/Customs, Julia Uganski as Sally Bowles, Amaya Fisher as Fraulein Schneider, Rachel Wade as Fraulein Kost/Fritzi, Melanie Lamrock as Rosie, Allison Boerema as Lulu, Stephanie Kennert as Frenchie/Gorilla, Taylor Freed as Texas, and Katrina Smith as Helga.
Harryman is assisted by Student Director/Stage Manager Stan Shank, Musical Director Phillip De Young, Choreographer Melissa Brunsting, Lighting Designer Jim Allen, Costume Designer Susan Eyler, Sound Designer Mike Council, and Hair/Make-Up Designer Bill Abbott.