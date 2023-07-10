Savannah Voice Festival singers Angela De Venuto and Leo Radosavljevic will perform during a special late night party, “Evening of Cabaret” Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop (8744 Ferry St., Montague). Tickets are $25 and include appetizers and wine. A limited number of tickets will be available at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231-894-5333) and on-line at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com.
The Daily Telegraph of London called “Cabaret” “a daring and great musical that combines unforgettable songs with genuinely gripping drama.” The Los Angeles Times says it is “eternally captivating.” American cabaret was imported from French cabaret by Jesse Louis Lasky in 1911. In the United States, cabaret diverged into several different styles of performance mostly due to the influence of jazz music. Chicago cabaret focused intensely on the larger band ensembles and reached its peak during Roaring Twenties, under the Prohibition Era, where it was featured in the speakeasies and steakhouses. When New York cabarets featured jazz, they tended to focus on famous vocalists like Nina Simone, Bette Midler, Eartha Kitt, Peggy Lee, and Hildegarde rather than instrumental musicians. Julius Monk's annual revues established the standard for New York cabaret during the late 1950s and '60s.
Chicago native Angela De Venuto’s vibrant soprano and magnetic stage presence has brought her to perform such roles as Adele (Die Fledermaus), the title role of Angélique (Ibert), Emily Webb (Our Town), Fiametta (The Gondoliers), and Peep-Bo (The Mikado) with DePaul Opera Theatre, and Lady Saphir (Patience) with Savoyaires. Recently, Angela has performed with the Chicago Symphony, Northwest Chicago Symphony Northwestern University, was soprano soloist for Vivaldi's Gloria, and covered the role of Musetta (La bohéme) with Kor Productions. She performs throughout the country as a soprano soloist.
Praised for his “steely power” (Voix des Arts) and “resonant bass” (Opera News), Leo Radosavljevic is a presence on the operatic stage. Radosavljevic is sought after around the world for his “excellent musicianship” and “expansive delivery”. On the concert stage, he has appeared as soloist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, Metropolis Symphony, The Orchestra Now, New Julliard Ensemble, the Savannah Voice Festival, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Ravinia Festival in Chicago and Carnegie Hall in New York.
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with so many exciting offerings: no cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, a children’s concert, a children’s recital, meet and greets, evening concerts, plus the Gala dinner. There will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
For a schedule of this year’s delightful Festival events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.