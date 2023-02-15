The Arts Council of White Lake – Nuveen Center is excited to announce a call for artists to submit artwork for the 2023 ACWL-Nuveen Juried Exhibition – March 17 – April 22.
The council is casting a wide net for this show, hoping to appeal to a diverse spectrum of artists who are creatively tackling a range of contemporary subjects and themes in a variety of mediums. The exhibit is open to artists 18 and up working in 2-D, 3-D and digital media with cash prizes awarded by the juror for the top three places, plus a cash ACWL-Nuveen award. Coinciding with the adult exhibition is the K-12 youth division of the annual spring show, sponsored by Shelby State Bank and Laura Schultz (https://www.artswhitelake.org/youth-exhibition). Prizes will be awarded by the juror for multiple K-12 youth divisions. Adult artists’ work will be exhibited in the ACWL-Nuveen exhibit space and the youth artwork in our retail gallery. Both categories of this exhibit are vital as the ACWL-Nuveen is dedicated to accessibility and believes that creative expression is ageless.
This year, the council is excited to announce a new award - the Founding Artists Award - in honor of the artists who in 1999 created the White River Gallery in downtown Montague. The popularity and scope of the White River Gallery grew into what is now the ACWL-Nuveen Center. This $100 award will be chosen by the ACWL-Nuveen Gallery Committee.
The juror for the 2023 show is Carolyn Swift. Ms. Swift is a Traverse City-based visual artist who received her MFA from Indiana University and BFA from Albion College. Her studio practice includes a focus on printmaking, drawing, painting, and collage. Ms. Swift has an extensive exhibition record at the national and regional level and her work can be found in both public and private collections. When describing what inspires her artwork, she states, “The pieces are deeply rooted in the ephemeral qualities of nature: nonstop changes of light, weather, temperature, and movement that are both predictable (such as seasons changing) and unpredictable in the seemingly endless variety (such as wind blowing through backyard trees). Such experiences are a primal source of joy, connection, wonder and well-being." https://carolynswift.com/
To find the exhibition guidelines and to apply for the show, go to the ACWL-Nuveen website – https://www.artswhitelake.org/juried-exhibition.
With questions, stop by 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall, MI, call the ACWL-Nuveen at 231-893-2524, or email Director Erin Peyer – nuveen@artswhitelake.org.