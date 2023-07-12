Michigan artists from across the state are invited to submit their artwork to the 94th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition at the Muskegon Museum of Art. In its 94th year, the Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition continues a rich legacy of showcasing the work of Michigan artists, from talented beginners to accomplished professionals, at the Muskegon Museum of Art from Sept. 28 through Nov. 8.
The Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition is the longest-running juried show of its kind in Michigan and presents a look at the issues, themes, and materials inspiring today’s Michigan artists. A visitor favorite, the exhibition engages, challenges, and inspires conversation and allows the public the opportunity to purchase artwork featured in the show.
Artists, who can submit up to two works of art, must be 18 years old or older and a current Michigan resident. The artwork must be original, completed within the last two years, and not previously been exhibited at the Muskegon Museum of Art. All forms of art are eligible, except video and performance.
Fifteen prizes will be awarded to artists. Best of Show receives $1,500, 2nd Place - $1,000, 3rd Place - $750, and other prizes (including purchase awards) will be announced at the exhibition opening reception Thursday, Sept. 28.
Artists can enter the Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition online at www.callforentry.org (CaFÉ). There is a $35 fee for entry, however, members of the MMA get a discounted entry fee of $20 when they call to receive a discount code. The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 21.
The juror of the 94th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition is Etsuko Ichikawa, a multi-media artist and filmmaker. Ichikawa worked as a studio assistant for Dale Chihuly before becoming a full-time, independent artist in 2003. Her work has been exhibited internationally, including at The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Seattle Art Museum, 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, The Ueno Royal Museum in Tokyo, and the Eretz Museum in Tel Aviv.
More information about the 94th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition at www.muskegonartmuseum.org.