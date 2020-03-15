Healing Center offers long-running camp for grieving children and teens. Applications being accepted for 27th Annual Camp Courage.
Harbor Hospice has been offering Camp Courage for 26 years as a way to help children and their families following the death of a loved one. The emotions of grief can be overwhelming and isolating for children who have not yet developed the verbal and emotional skills to navigate the grief process.
Children grieve differently than adults and need time to just “be kids” as well as time to honor and remember their loved one. Kids often feel alone in their grief and thrive when able to connect with others who understand their unique experience.
“Camp Courage is a fun and rewarding experience for volunteers and campers alike,” says Kari Allen, Camp coordinator and licensed Harbor Hospice social worker. “Camp is an amazing way to connect, heal and have fun with others who are also grieving the loss of someone they love.”
Harbor Hospice staff and trained volunteers create a safe, stable environment for children to explore and express their grief, remember their loved one, and connect with others who have experienced a death. Children participate in traditional camp activities such as swimming, hiking and campfires, along with grief-tailored activities that teach healthy coping skills.
This weekend overnight camping experience for children ages 6-14, and teens ages 15-19 for junior counselor program, is held at Pioneer Trails on Big Blue Lake in Muskegon County. Camp Courage 2020 will be held Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21. Application deadline is Friday, May 8. The only cost is a $10 registration fee per camper.
For more information or to register, contact Laura Ecker or Kari Allen at 231-728-3442 or 1-800-497-9559 or email info@HarborHospiceMI.org or visit the website at HarborHospiceMI.org.