MUSKEGON – Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Reeths-Puffer Area Camp Invention the week of June 21 — 25, 2021.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment. In the unprecedented times we’re all experiencing, with “unfinished learning” and other challenges due to COVID-19, these lessons and opportunities for fun ways to learn are even more valuable.
And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise — where parents can choose either the in-person or at-home option, and switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Hall of Famers. This year’s Recharge curriculum encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.
Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.
Road Rally: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water.
SolarBot: Campers build and take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat and a fun cricket playground.
Camp Invention knows and appreciates the importance of social distancing recommendations and will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with best practice safety measures to ensure the health of our campers, teachers, families and communities. These precautions may include daily health screenings for all children and program team members; the use of masks; social distancing within classrooms; providing individualized materials to limit sharing; increased sanitation practices and scheduled hygiene checks within the building; and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.
“My children had so much fun learning, building and making new friends,” said the parent of a 2020 in-person camper. “They are already begging to sign up for next year!”
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
About Camp Invention:
Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curricula inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.7 million children, and 190,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. Regional program sponsors include the United States Patent and Trademark Office, General Motors, ABB Foundation and H.B. Fuller Company Foundation.