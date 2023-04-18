WHITEHALL — Camp Miniwanca, in Stony Lake, will be back to a full array of programs this year for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp staged an open house at the Viking Athletic Center last Saturday in hopes prospective campers and their parents will be as excited for this summer's offerings as it is.
"I think we have some great facilities, some great activities, but really, what we do is focus on empowering young people to understand how great they are and the power that they have to change the world around them and to go back to their communities and be leaders in their social groups and their families," said Michael Harter, director of conferences, community initiatives and school programs at Miniwanca.
Miniwanca is run by the American Youth Foundation, an organization focused on building leadership and independence in young people. The organization was founded in 1924 by among others, William H. Danforth, founder of Ralston Purina, and John Alexander, an early leader in the YMCA, and created Miniwanca and its sister camp in the Ossipee Mountains in New Hampshire, Merrowvista, a year later.
In its earliest years, the summer camp was built around Christian education and specifically around training Sunday school teachers. The camps no longer have a denominational focus, but the roots of building relationships and leadership qualities in young people remain.
The site is also used for school and community programs in the spring and the fall, but the headline act at its Stony Lake site is the student summer camps.
"We have hard conversations about values, and pull those things out of kids while we're doing really fun stuff like shooting arrows at targets, and canoeing and taking amazing hikes and things like that," Harter said with a chuckle.
Much of the camp, which is open to kids entering grades three through 12, takes place on site at its 360 acres, which includes a mile of private shoreline on Lake Michigan. Campers choose a good portion of their itinerary, enabling those who are more independent, more academic, more group-oriented or more athletic to work with like-minded people.
However, as kids get older, they're able to participate in more adventurous activities off-site, and it's these that are all finally back in place after the pandemic sidelined them for some time.
"We now have five adventure trip programs...so we're back at full capacity," said Bethany Wise, director of the girls camp at Miniwanca. "A lot of stuff that we've had in the past that we've had to kind of put on hold is all coming back, which is really exciting...We also do an intro class for our seventh and eighth-graders that are in camp, if they're interested in potentially moving into that."
The adventure trip programs range from what is called Trailblazer, a hiking and canoeing trip in the Manistee National Forest open to rising eighth-graders, to the Odyssey trip, a multi-week backpacking trip around the circumference of the Idle Royale National Park in Lake Superior. That trip is open to rising high school seniors.
For those who do not choose to participate in the longer trips, the actual camp is excited to be including more offerings that mix boys and girls, which Wise said creates a more welcoming space.
So far, said boys camp director Paul Kerchberger, Miniwanca has signed up over 450 campers for the summer. The different-length sessions and various expeditions mean there are usually between 100 and 200 campers on site at a given time.
"It completely fluctuates with school offerings and holidays and all that, how many kids we have on camp," Kerchberger said. "I'd say the majority of them probably come in the second half of the summer rather than the first half, but we try to make sure that there's enough people on the property so that we can build a strong community throughout everyone."
Such an experience does not come cheap, as 2023 rates start at $1,675 per week for on-camp visitors. Even that figure, Harter said, is partially subsidized by the American Youth Foundation, and he said there is a network of financial aid available for families as well.
"We rely a lot on donations, a lot of fundraising," Harter said. "That's why we're able to offer scholarships the way that we can, because we know that that sticker price when people come to the website, and they see it, we hope that they don't say, 'Oh, this is out of my range.' Especially if you sign up early enough in the year, we can really guarantee somebody who has even a moderate income some help when we have those monies available."