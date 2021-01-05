MUSKEGON – For five days, Lakeshore Museum Center challenges its supporters to a battle of numbers.

Between January 11-15, supporters are invited to the 1-100 challenge, an opportunity to contribute between $1-$100 to the museum center.

The catch? Each dollar amount can only be given once.

“To kick off 2021, the $1-$100 challenge aims to bring in some fun after what was a hard year,” said Program Manager Jacquelyn Huss. “For the challenge, we’re asking donors to give between $1-$100. Only one person can give $1, $2, and so on. Once someone gives a certain amount, it’s gone for good!”

Each available number correlates with a fun fact or note. For example, donors can give $37, the year Charles Hackley was born (1837), or $41, the longest and last symphony of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Interested persons can contribute on the museum’s website, but only between January 11-15th. The site will be updated in real-time to ensure each amount is only made once. Other gifts can be made on the LMC’s donation page. For questions, please call the museum at 231.722.0278.

Tags

Trending Food Videos