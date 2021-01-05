MUSKEGON – For five days, Lakeshore Museum Center challenges its supporters to a battle of numbers.
Between January 11-15, supporters are invited to the 1-100 challenge, an opportunity to contribute between $1-$100 to the museum center.
The catch? Each dollar amount can only be given once.
“To kick off 2021, the $1-$100 challenge aims to bring in some fun after what was a hard year,” said Program Manager Jacquelyn Huss. “For the challenge, we’re asking donors to give between $1-$100. Only one person can give $1, $2, and so on. Once someone gives a certain amount, it’s gone for good!”
Each available number correlates with a fun fact or note. For example, donors can give $37, the year Charles Hackley was born (1837), or $41, the longest and last symphony of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Interested persons can contribute on the museum’s website, but only between January 11-15th. The site will be updated in real-time to ensure each amount is only made once. Other gifts can be made on the LMC’s donation page. For questions, please call the museum at 231.722.0278.