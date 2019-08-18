The American Cancer Society is in need of more volunteer drivers to support the Road To Recovery® program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatment. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to the community. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is so important.
“Every day, thousands of cancer patients are in need of a ride to and from their treatments,” said Mindy Klein, Mission Delivery Program Manager at the American Cancer Society. “Even the best treatment can’t work if a cancer patient can’t get there.”
The American Cancer Society currently has nearly 10,000 Road To Recovery drivers nationally, but the need for drivers is greater than the number of volunteers. In many communities, due to the lack of drivers, transportation needs can go unmet. Volunteer drivers are needed to help give cancer patients a much-needed ride. The organization screens and trains all volunteer drivers, and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.
All drivers must have:
• A current, valid driver’s license
• A good driving record
• Access to a safe and reliable vehicle
• Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access
• Proof of car insurance
The American Cancer Society stands shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them, focused on improving patient access to quality care, including transportation.
To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org or contact Mindy Klein (mindy.klein@cancer.org, 616-551-4066).