The midterm elections are fast approaching. Do you know where the candidates stand on issues that are important to you?
Read Muskegon, a local literacy organization, is partnering with Michigan’s Children and the Michigan Adult, Community, and Alternative Education Association (MACAE), to host a community-led candidate forum on Education & Literacy in Muskegon, and the library is hosting a live-streamed watch party.
The forum will take place Monday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Covenant Community Church, 134 E. Barney Ave, Muskegon. All are welcome at this free event. The library is hosting a watch party for those who are interested but would rather not make the drive to Muskegon. It will also be live-streamed on the Muskegon Channel for those who prefer to watch from home.
This event is a forum, not a debate, and is a non-partisan activity. Candidates will be given equal time to answer the questions posed by community members. Muskegon County Board of Commissioners candidates will answer questions first, beginning at 5 p.m. State House and Senate candidates are next at 6 p.m., followed by 2nd and 3rd Congressional District candidates at 7.
About Read Muskegon: Since 2005, Read Muskegon has been working to break the generational cycle of illiteracy in Muskegon County. As the only non-profit organization in the county solely focused on removing barriers to literacy for all individuals, Read Muskegon has taken the lead in creating community-based, systemic change that will result in a more literate Muskegon County.
Learn the Basics of Medicare @ the Library
Do you have questions about Medicare? Cheryl Olsen, Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) Outreach Coordinator, will present the latest information on Medicare and answer questions at this in-person event, Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. in the White Lake Community Library meeting room. Cheryl will help attendees to understand their healthcare options and make informed decisions. MMAP counselors are not connected with any insurance company, and they are not licensed to sell insurance.
FUN FACT: Your library card now gives you access to six different library collections of ebooks and downloadable audiobooks in Libby! White Pine Cooperative just joined the group, so you can borrow titles from their collection as well as ours, plus the other four partner groups – Midwest Collaborative, Suburban, Great Lakes Digital, and Download Destination. For help setting up your Libby account and adding all the partner libraries you can call or visit the library, or check out the tutorial on our website at wlclib.org/digital-collections.
Reminiscing, Reunions, and Recipes
Remember your family history, one bite and story at a time! Megan Hyle will lead the program, helping us explore less familiar ways to record our family history using recipes passed down through generations, recalling family lore, and attending reunions and gatherings. This in-person event will be held at the library Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Please register at wlclib.org/calendar to aid in planning.