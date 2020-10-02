Two candidates are vying for the seat of 91st District State Representative, representing about half of Muskegon County.
Both have been involved locally in the community for many years, and both expressed their concern with the COVID-19 issues and other important matters facing residents and their families.
Greg VanWoerkom is the incumbent 91st District State Representative, and is running as a Republican. Brian Hosticka is challenging him for the seat as a Democrat.
At 40 years of age, with a wife and three school-age children, VanWoerkom has been active in the community for many years already. He worked for Congressmen Hoekstra and Huizenga, has been involved with Muskegon Rotary, Covenant Life Church, as a past school board president at Western Michigan Christian High School and Middle School, and on the Board of United Way of the Lakeshore.
He graduated from West Western Michigan Christian Schools, Calvin College with degree in political science and a minor in business, and George Washington University with a master’s degree from the Graduate School of Political Management with a focus on political leadership.
At this time, VanWoerkom sees COVID-19 issues as critical, and observed, “COVID and the response to COVID has taken up a lot of time and effort in the last few months. I’ve been working with families needing unemployment benefits and with businesses trying to open safely, to assist them to get what they need.”
His goal is to get back to sense of normalcy, to get businesses and entrepreneurs engaged and willing to generate a comeback in Muskegon County and get people back to work, and to develop confidence for employers and employees alike.
His approach to addressing COVID and the Governor’s restrictions is clear.
“We need to look at science and what the doctors and health professionals have to say, and get people back to normal in a safe manner. Having said this, we haven’t been able to look at same data set and see how these decisions are being made, and we need more transparency about that.”
In the last few months VanWoerkom has also been working on criminal justice reform issues such as automatic expungement of criminal records. He serves on the Appropriations Committee and was instrumental recently in seeing the budget passed.
He serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Rural Development Subcommittee, working with the local agricultural community. And, he said, he has a genuine concern for improving child care and making it more affordable.
Since he and his wife both work outside the home, they are well aware of the need to keep child care from being a barrier to workplace needs. VanWoerkom’s wife works for the Muskegon Historical Museum so, like many parents last spring, they were trying to do their jobs and still make sure their children were keeping up with school.
In this regard, VanWoerkom highlighted education as another issue he feels is important — having quality schools, quality teachers and quality administrators to prepare kids, whether for the next level of education or to join the workforce.
He is an advocate for school choice, believing that parents should have a choice for the school where their children are educated so that they receive the best education and greatest opportunities possible.
If reelected, VanWoerkom said he hopes to continue the work he’s done: working on the appropriations and budget process to make sure we’re using taxpayer dollars wisely without tax increases.
He is engaged in full-on campaigning, including going safely door-to-door with a mask and proper social distancing. He enjoys meeting people in this way and hearing their concerns.
In summary, VanWoerkom noted, “I just want to emphasize that a lot of times people talk about the representative’s job being legislation and passing bills, but what they don’t see is the behind-the-scenes work to help people who have nowhere else to turn. The job is about getting people assistance, helping small businesses reopen, addressing the supply chain.”
“People don’t see it every day and it doesn’t get tracked, but having worked for two members of Congress, I know that constituent service side of the job and the importance of being there for them.”
As the challenger for the 91st District Representative seat, Brian Hosticka boldly declared, “I will fight for working people. We need a representative who knows there’s more to real life than climbing political ladders and doing the bidding of billionaires.”
This is his message as he is out knocking on doors, meeting with groups and making sure yard signs are placed to promote his candidacy. At the age of 51 with two teenage children, he wants to make the world a better place for his kids and believes that he can accomplish this goal by fighting for families in Lansing.
As a native of Whitehall, he graduated from Whitehall High School and worked summers at Dog ‘N Suds in Montague and Dairy Treat in Whitehall, which were owned by his father.
“It gave me a good work ethic,” he said.
He paid his own way through college waiting tables in Ann Arbor and Chicago while earning an economics and political science degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from the John Marshall law School in Chicago.
After practicing law in Chicago for a time, he returned to Whitehall when his father died and took over ownership of Dairy Treat. Initially he worked as a public defender on a contract basis, and then when a County-wide office was opened, he took on the position full-time.
In 2017 he became a county prosecutor.
“I’ve seen the criminal justice system from both sides, and we need a different approach,” he said. “We’ve incarcerated our citizens at a rate greater than any country in the world. I’ve seen people go to jail that shouldn’t.
“If the goal of jail is rehabilitation, 25-percent of the people in Michigan’s jails don’t belong there, as they have serious mental health issues and drug addictions and need treatment.”
He further noted that police officers have a hard job. They have to be psychologists and social workers as well as enforcing the law. While there are a lot of problems with friction between Black Lives Matter and law enforcement, Hosticka is not for defunding police.
But, he said, “There are reforms that need to be recognized and done.”
Hosticka supports public education and stands behind teachers and students in public schools. He himself graduated from the public schools in Whitehall and his son graduated from Whitehall High School where his daughter is now a senior.
“Public schools are the country’s best institutions for promoting equality, because kids from all backgrounds come together and get the same opportunities — kids from all races, religions and economic status.”
“Public school budgets are already stretched and the schools are under unprecedented attack. Betsy DeVos wants to take taxpayer moneys and give it to private schools. Vouchers and school of choice have knee-capped already struggling inner city schools.”
“I do not favor charter schools that look for taxpayer monies, but open and close all the time. The solution is to invest in our public education.”
With respect to the COVID-19 issues, Hosticka observed, “We’re lucky that we live where we do. Though the Governor’s actions were pretty dramatic, it is hard to argue with success.”
He noted with deep regret that the impact of COVID-19 has come down primarily on working people.
“While 8 billionaires in Michigan have increased their value by $3.5 million during the pandemic, small businesses and working people struggle,” he remarked. “The CARES program was good, but a lot of money went to the wealthy and connected and publicly traded corporations. There needs to be a follow-up and accountability.”
Hosticka comes from a very conservative family, who were always about small government and pro-business interests. He said he always felt that way too, but along the way, he’s realized that programs and infrastructure have to be paid for and billionaires should be funding them, but instead, they have a lower tax rate than working people.
“I believe in facts,” he said. “Facts aren’t something to be hidden or denied. That’s how you come to solutions – go with the facts. I believe in science and I believe in climate change and COVID guidelines. I believe in Democratic principles.”
Hosticka is new to politics, and commented that running for office has been an eye-opener. He has been made aware of the degree of mistrust and animosity, and believes that people actually have more in common than what divides them.
He wants to help people find common ground and said, “I think I can bridge gaps because I grew up with conservative people and understand them.”
In conclusion, Hosticka asserted, “We need a State Representative that will stand up for the working people in this county – teachers, firefighters, small business owners – not someone beholden to billionaires.”