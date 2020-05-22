MONTAGUE – Similar to the popular Woodward Dream Cruise in Metro Detroit, or even Flint's Back to The Bricks, Cruz'in is an annual car show that allows car enthusiasts to show off their cars.
Each summer the show begins with a short cruise through Whitehall and into Montague, where the cars are parked and put on display. But due to COVID-19 that won't be happening.
On Monday, May 18, the Montague City Council voted to cancel this years event. City clerk K.P. Mahoney emailed that the council were unanimous in their decision.
City manager Jeff Auch emailed that the event will return in 2021.