From the beginning of October to Nov. 1, the VanDyk Mortgage Center and Coldwell Banker Woodland-Schmidt locations are accepting items for the National Guard Unit 1436 out of Montague. With roughly 150 soldiers in the unit, both Linda Anderson and Karri Schmehil of Coldwell Banker took charge of creating drop-off locations for items that would be delivered to the soldiers. The VanDyk Mortgage drop-off is located at 4525 Dowling St. 25 in Montague, and the Coldwell Banker drop-off is located at 223 E. Colby St. in Whitehall. Each drop-off location is accepting donations Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The products needed for the care packages include toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and baby wipes. Non-perishable snacks and candy are also permitted, and excludes chocolate. Anderson and Schmehil have also listed flavor packets for bottled water and gift cards.
Gift cards are listed mainly due to the upcoming holiday season. Anderson and Schmehil wanted to send money to each soldier through Amazon gift cards and gift cards from other brands in order for the soldiers to be able to send gifts to their families for the holidays. The unit currently does not have the funds to purchase gifts on their own, and are trying to decide on other options. With Amazon gift cards, if they’re donated, soldiers are able to order gifts and have them sent directly to their homes.
Anderson and Schmehil were encouraged to join each other to repay the Veterans Affairs and active military in their community. In July, the Unit Family Picnic that was hosted with food trucks was covered in cost by the VanDyk Lakeshore team, Karri Schmehil, CatchMark Technologies and Transnation Title. After speaking with the families of the soldiers, both Anderson and Schmehil, who are already actively involved in helping their community, decided on making their places of work drop-off locations for the care packages. Anderson is also a veteran, Schmehil’s son who is actively serving in the military, and Schmehil’s father is also a veteran.
“We really want to make this a huge success for the men and women who have left their lives and families to support our country, to get a little piece of home and know that our community and state appreciates them for their sacrifice,” shared Anderson.
Working with the families of active military, Anderson reflected upon these unsung heroes of the community.
“We also can't forget the unsung heroes, the families that now have to take over twice as many responsibilities then they had before and doing it alone and worrying about the unknown," she said. "We all say that the soldiers sacrifice their lives but we cannot forget the families that sacrifice their loved ones.”
Those in the White Lake community are encouraged to send products to the drop-off locations at VanDyk Mortgage and Coldwell Banker Woodland-Schmidt. For more information, visit www.whitelake.org/event/care-packages-michigan-national-guard. Lists of supplies are also provided online, and members of the community can bring one or multiple items.