Summer is the perfect time for exploration and making new friends, and the perfect place for that is Career Camp at the Career Tech Center (CTC) in Muskegon. During Career Camp, current seventh and eighth-grade students can explore a different career field each day in a fun, hands-on, professional environment.
“Career Camp is one of my favorite weeks of the year. There is something truly magical about watching middle school students from around the county come together and explore different career pathways,” said CTC Principal David Kirksey.
This year’s class lineup includes auto collision repair, auto service, construction, cosmetology, criminal justice, computer coding, culinary arts, graphic design, healthcare, and veterinary science. Interested students select four classes to explore, a different class each day. Classes run June 12-15, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Tuition for the week is $60 and includes a catered lunch. Needs-based scholarships (50% off) are available for households whose income qualifies for free or reduced lunch. “Career Camp students always bring a ton of energy and excitement to the center,” said CTC Student Outreach Specialist Stephanie Hoekenga, “and many of our Career Campers return to enroll in our high school programs as juniors and seniors.”
For class descriptions and to enroll, visit summercareercamp.org. The deadline for enrollment is June 2, 2023. Classes are capped at ten students per day, so register now while seats are still available.
For information on Career Tech Center classes for high school students, visit muskegonctc.org. Career Center classes are free to high school students and most school districts offer free transportation.