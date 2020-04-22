WHITEHALL TWP. – The roof blew off CatchMark Technologies, 2740 Holton-Whitehall Rd.
Managing partner Brent Raeth said he and his wife have been working from home due to the current quarantine order in place, and weren’t in the building at the time of the incident. They received a call on Tuesday, April 21 from the business next door to their own letting to inform them about the roof.
Raeth said over the phone that the tar shield insulation was blown away, and that there was some water damage inside of the building.
Building owner Rick Seaver of Viking Tool was quick to respond, and hired a roofing company to begin making repairs that same day. He said he was really appreciative of how fast Seaver acted to remedy the situation.
CatchMark Technologies provides a number of services related to technology. Raeth said he wasn’t sure at the time of being interviewed if any of the company’s equipment was damaged.
For more information about CatchMark Technologies visit: https://www.catchmarkit.com/