CatchMark Technologies, in Whitehall, and Phil Morse, from New Era in Oceana County, have teamed up to create a local podcast called The Proxy. Hosted by Morse, local to national issues will be covered. The show’s approach is that Phil will act as a “proxy” for people who have an opposing viewpoint from the participant in the podcast that week.
Phil said, "There's so much division in our society today. So many people don't listen to each other. They only listen to people who think like them. I believe an examined opinion makes one discerning. I hope this platform builds bridges and breaks down walls.”
Besides designing websites, providing cybersecurity solutions, and other IT related tasks, CatchMark created their own podcast studio a few years ago in the downtown Whitehall facility. There they record sports-related, technology-related, and other types of podcasts.
The Proxy is recorded live at 5 p.m. Thursdays through the month of February. The first season will last six weeks. A unique element of The Proxy is that listeners are invited to ask questions during the live recording. he topics covered vary from criminal justice reform, potential removal of river hydro dams, and the possible construction of solar power panels in the Montague area. The podcast can be listened to after the recording, for those who aren’t available at 5 p.m. It can be accessed by going to YouTube.com and then typing “CatchMark Arts and Culture” in the search bar. Although it is recorded on YouTube, the podcast doesn’t have to be viewed, but can be simply listened to.