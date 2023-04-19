WHITEHALL — Loyal listeners to CatchMark Technologies' sports offerings - and previously Michigan Sports Radio's - have likely grown accustomed to the voice of Cal VanSingel over the years. Along with broadcast partner Jon Russell, VanSingel is a fixture at the area's biggest sporting events, relaying the action to fans on CatchMark's webcasts. In fact, the duo even received the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame's distinguished service award as a tandem in 2019.
However, VanSingel doesn't only want to expose listeners to his broadcasting chops. He also wants to spread the Gospel. He's a lifelong Christian; in fact, he said, for 48 years he attended a church that started in his grandfather's basement in Grant before the church split and he chose to continue with the new church.
VanSingel founded Grant Men's Ministries in his hometown 16 years ago, and in May he is launching a similar group here in the White Lake area. The plan is for the group to meet the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at North Grove Brewers in Montague; Craig Smith, pastor of Evangelical Covenant Church in Whitehall, is a friend and helped arrange the space. Meetings generally last about an hour, opening with a prayer and continuing with a guest speaker. The schedule is by design; VanSingel wants his ministry to fit into his guests' busy schedules, allowing them to be on with their Saturdays by 8.
"We're very much come as you are," VanSingel said. "I always tell people, I'll bring the coffee and the pastries; you just have to show up."
VanSingel's original ministry in Grant is still going and meets the second Saturday of each month. He launched it in 2007 after a lunch meeting with Oakridge football coaching legend Jack Schugars, another friend, who told VanSingel of his own men's ministry group. On the drive home from that lunch, VanSingel said, God told him "clear as day, 'If Jack can do it, so can you.'" Within two days, he'd started his group in Grant.
The group grew slowly at first, with 12 men at the first meeting, then 15, then 18. Frustrated it wasn't growing quicker, VanSingel was tempted to give up on the venture, but Lesa encouraged him to keep it going. By 2019, the group had grown to nearly 80 men, outgrowing its original Grant Depot location and moving to Cronk's Oakridge Restaurant in Newaygo.
The COVID-19 pandemic complicated matters; Cronk's closed permanently and there was nowhere else to go at the time. VanSingel audibled by hosting meetings in a storage building on his farm, and while the pandemic led to a loss in numbers, the group, which meets the second Saturday of each month, still numbers about 50 per meeting, who come in from locally as well as neighboring counties.
VanSingel ran VanSingel Farms with his two brothers - he said his brothers were great at business and his strength was building relationships - until the trio sold the farm in 2022. With farm life now in his rear-view mirror, he has more free time, and launching the new White Lake ministry felt like a good use of that time.
The meetings almost always feature a guest speaker, and because of VanSingel's time in ministry, he has no shortage of people he can call upon to be part of them. Years back, VanSingel connected with then-Detroit Tigers chaplain Jeff Totten, through whom he met one of Detroit's star pitchers of the time, Frank Tanana, and from there he met Tom Roy, a former player who launched his own athlete-centered ministry, Unlimited Potential, Inc. (UPI). As time has gone on, VanSingel has met countless people in the sports world through ministry, including former Detroit Lions kicker Jason Hanson - who he counts as a close friend and fishing buddy - and longtime major league umpire Ted Barrett, all the way up to current baseball stars such as Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. One of those connections, 1988 Olympic baseball gold medalist and former major leaguer Pat Combs, has spoken at VanSingel's meetings in the past and is slated to be the first speaker at the group's May 6 meeting.
VanSingel calls Combs, who is from Texas but will fly in to give his speech, "just a dynamic man" who will be a big hit with anyone who turns out for the group's first meeting, and said he often jokes it was a good thing he met Lesa before Combs could.
The meetings won't just feature sports-related speakers. VanSingel also has business contacts through his time running the farm and has met with his share of veterans over the years as well. He told of one veteran he met who went down a bad path after two tours of service, including DUI charges and two failed marriages, who turned his life around through work in ministry.
VanSingel plans to rotate as best he can between the three categories of speaker, though he chuckled that he has "to work around the yeses".
No matter who is there, though, guests can be sure they'll hear stories of how God has changed their lives, and that's what VanSingel wants.