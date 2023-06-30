A large group of visitors came to Montague the week of June 19-23 as part of the Catholic Heart work camp, participating in several community service projects, including the restoration of the over 175-year-old Mouth Cemetery in White River Township.
The group, consisting of some 350 kids in parish youth groups from as far as South Dakota and Nevada, came to Montague for the third consecutive year; local camp director Jacob Peterson said he pitched the idea of bringing the camp here to camp owner Steve Walker. Before that, Muskegon Catholic Central High School hosted a work camp for three years. Dave Sipka, the former Montague superintendent who lives near the cemetery, was impressed with the work done there. The township had not itself done anything with the cemetery in many years, not having it in the budget to do so, so there was plenty of work necessary to bring it back to form. The board gave Sipka and the youth campers free rein to, as Sipka put it, "do what you think is best."
"They took out about 150 small pine trees, up to 15 feet high," Sipka said. "They raked, cut, and did all kinds of things to make it more like a cemetery than it had in the past several years."
Sipka said the group worked off a picture from the cemetery's sesquicentennial celebration in 1987 - he obtained the photo from the White River Township board - and tried to make the cemetery look as close as possible to how it did in that photo. That included painting the cemetery's wrought-iron fencing and laying out fresh gravel so the path was accessible.
While Mouth Cemetery has a reputation for being haunted - legend has it that William Robinson, the original keeper of White River Lighthouse and one of the people buried at the cemetery, still prowls the area - Jacob Peterson, the local director of the work camp, said none of his workers ever felt "visited," though they were impressed with the long history of the cemetery. What they might have felt was exhausted, especially one camper in particular whom Peterson joked was the group's "Hercules" after moving many of the small trees.
Montague, Sipka said, is the smallest area that hosts the Catholic Heart work camp, but it's also among the most popular among participants. A total of 22 sites are scheduled to host work camps in 2023 - four or five each week between June 11-17 and July 16-22.
The cemetery was far from the only work site for the campers, who did a variety of other service projects over the course of the week.
"Beyond the Mouth Cemetery restoration, we helped numerous residents in Muskegon Heights and the Muskegon County area painting homes, cleaning out garages and basements, cleaning homes, doing all sorts of stuff on behalf of the people of our area," Peterson said.
Peterson said each time Montague has hosted campers, his visitors have come away impressed with both the area and the high school itself.
"I've had youth groups ask if Montague is a school for the gifted," Peterson said with a chuckle. "They're very impressed by the accomplishments of our athletics, DECA and FFA. They're so impressed because so many people have neer heard of Montague and they come to our neck of the woods, and they're blown away by the beauty of the beaches and the town. They really do bond with the residents they serve."
Work took place from 9 a.m. until 2:30 or 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Sipka said Thursday night featured a celebration of the week's work at the Montague auditorium and Friday was a free day for the group, where they could explore the area's offerings.
Peterson, who joined the St. James Catholic Church youth group on a mission trip to Knoxville, Tennessee this week, said he is always inspired by seeing the youth come here to participate in the work camp.
"I can say that in the past, (the kids) are spiritually awakened and changed," Peterson said. "They feel like they're living the mission that God calls us to, to serve one another."