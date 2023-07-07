Even among some of the best National History Day presenters in the country, Whitehall seventh-grader Isabella Causie stood out when she and two other Whitehall students competed at the national competition in June. Causie was awarded a sixth-place national finish and picked up a prestigious prize from the National Endowment for the Humanities for her website, Easing the Pain: Anesthesia Alleviates Agony. Causie took home the Chronicling Amrica: Historic Newspapers prize.
The event was held in person for the first time in four years, at the University of Maryland. It was a week that students, teachers, and organizers alike eagerly awaited for four years, and it did not disappoint.
In her process paper, Causie said, “I chose to research the topic of anesthesia because I felt this innovation was an essential part of the evolution of modern medicine. I also wanted people to further learn and understand the history of anesthesia and its impact on medicine and dentistry. For over 170 years, the invention of anesthesia has represented a major frontier in medicine. Because of this pain management revolution, doctors and dentists can now perform complex, time-consuming surgical procedures, without causing unnecessary pain to patients, saving countless lives.”
For her award-winning website, Causie interviewed three individuals to gain different perspectives on the importance of anesthesia in history and today. Dr. Matthew Ferguson, DDS of Ferguson Family Dentistry in Montague, spoke about anesthesia in dentistry, which was the first profession to utilize anesthesia as we know it today. Dr. Marc Mecoli, pediatric anesthesiologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, discussed different advances in anesthesiology and where it is going in the future. Finally, Montague resident Bruce Froelich shared his experience as a brain surgery patient who was both alert and pain-free during a recent procedure. In addition, Causie conducted extensive research utilizing a variety of sources from the 1800s, including several written by Dr. William T.G. Morton, the dentist who is credited with the first successful use of ether in surgery in 1847.
To gain varying opinions on the new medical practice, Causie consulted over two dozen newspapers digitized in the Chronicling America collection at the Library of Congress. One judge recommending her entry for the Chronicling America award wrote, “The project, Easing the Pain: Anesthesia Alleviates Agony utilized many important sources from Chronicling America for her research. The student effectively analyzed and used those sources from Chronicling America to build a quality historical argument while showing the impact of the development of anesthesia as a frontier in history.”
To view Causie’s website, please visit https://site.nhd.org/58919483/home.
Also representing Whitehall at the competition were junior Amelia Chen and sophomore Megan LeaTrea, making their first in-person appearance at the NHD national competition, although both had advanced to the finals in prior years. Chen competed in the Individual Website category and LeaTrea competed in Individual Performance.