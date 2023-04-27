MONTAGUE — Students from Chelsea Bender's Montague High School chemistry classes teamed up with the Chemours Environmental Impact Committee (CEIC) for a public presentation in observance of Earth Day last Saturday. The event took place at both the current Chemours site and at nearby Sadony Bayou.
The presentation raised awareness of, and continued CEIC's fight for, an intensive cleanup of the area Hooker and duPont chemical plants left behind decades ago.
The site, which is vacant after the buildings were demolished, is now owned by Chemours, a spin-off company from duPont. CEIC, formed in 2018, has been pushing Chemours and government entities for significant testing of the soil at the site and at nearby Sadony Bayou to determine the cleanup necessary.
One small step, at least, took place last Saturday as Bender's chemistry students collected sediment samples at the bayou to test. Using money she was awarded through a Grand Valley State University grant, Bender was able to procure three sediment tests at a discounted rate from Trace Analytical Laboratories in Muskegon, and students collected sediment from three different spots in Sadony Bayou. The results from the labs will be available in May.
"Three of those sediment tests would (normally) cost about $1,500, and I had about $700 left in the grant," Bender said. "I would've been happy with one, but they said, 'If this is for education, we'd love to work with you.' The price they gave me for three, I didn't have, but they said, 'What do you have? We can make it work.' The sediment tests are there and we're waiting for their feedback."
While those results will not constitute completion of the rigorous testing CEIC is hoping for - that would require more intensive procedures than the chemistry students could perform - it does represent a milestone for the organization. CEIC's Marisa McGlue said as far as she knows, it's the first off-site testing of soil affected by the Chemours property. The results should at least give CEIC an idea of what hazardous material is in the bayou.
"(Bender) knows and we know that any information we get from this, whether something shows up or doesn't show up, all information is good," McGlue said. "This helps us. It's great information to have, and it brings attention to what's going on, so when it does get (professionally) tested, there will be some context to put it in."
The project has its roots from a CEIC presentation to the Montague National Honors Society last fall, one made in hopes of drawing interest from some students and getting help from them to raise awareness of its cause through social media. Bender's husband Sam is a wastewater engineer in Holland; he attended the presentation and passed along information to his wife.
Bender recalled a similar project she had been part of when teaching at Grand Haven and decided this would be a great use of the GVSU grant she was applying for at the time.
After a preliminary laboratory unit, Bender showed her students a satellite image of Mirror Lake a few months ago. The lake is not blue but a sandy color due to the lime piles that have collected as a byproduct of the chemical plant's production of acetylene and other polymers. Bender informed her students the site was only a couple of miles from the high school; in fact, it's just down the street from what was once the Montague cross-country course, a course Bender herself ran on as a Wildcat. While it is no longer used for any formal purpose, the trail is still there.
"You're immediately sold," Grace Torsch, one of the MHS students involved in the project, said. "'Okay, this matters.'...We each learned about a different chemical. Once you find those things, it makes a difference to you, and they don't even have to sell you (on learning about it) anymore.
"When you hear stuff about Hooker, (people) call it the Temple of Doom. They've got all those chemicals, cleaned up and stored, and you can't go out there. That's where people go out and ride their dirt bikes and stuff on the lime pile, because it's not all locked up. They don't have anything closed off. These landfills are still open and leaking, and we need to go back through and fix that. It matters to people."
Several Montague students gave brief prepared remarks about the cleanup, first at the Chemours site and then at Sadony Bayou where the sediment was collected. The more the students learned, the more interested they became in being advocates for a cleanup.
"I was telling (my dad) where it was and he was scrolling around on Google Maps and he couldn't find it and I said, 'Just look for the big white blob,' and he found it," Annie Jensen, another MHS student, said, referring to Mirror Lake. "When you see that on the map - you can see it from outer space, zoomed in - once we all saw that, it was like, 'Maybe we should see what's actually happening there.' How was it made? What is it doing?' And at Mirror Lake, you can see what it's doing, but you just never knew that it was there."
Bender was thrilled at the response she got from her students as they dove into the project. In addition to the research and Saturday's prepared remarks, which several students contributed to, the project also included writing letters to state senators and representatives about the Chemours site as well as making social media posts. Some students attended the April 19 White River Township planning commission meeting to pass out handouts advertising the Earth Day event.
""It was very cool to see the buy-in they had," Bender said. "One student said Saturday, 'When are we doing the next part?' Students want to solve real-world problems. We don't get opportunities every day to do that, but I think it's important to provide some opportunities for them to see real-world issues and see what they can come up with and give them a crack at actually solving them."
Bender herself even learned some things she didn't know about the Chemours site, which added to her own enjoyment of the project.
"I've learned a lot through this process," Bender said. "It was exciting to bring parts of what's going on in our area into chemistry class and giving them examples of that in our area. We talk about bonding, why certain things dissolve or don't dissolve. I was learning right along with them."
Although CEIC certainly does not want its mission to be a long, drawn-out process, McGlue said it was exciting to see students become interested in being part of it themselves.
"(Bender) did an incredible job pulling it together and working with the kids," McGlue said. "It turned out really well."