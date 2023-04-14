MONTAGUE — The Chemours Environmental Impact Committee is pursuing its first grant, CEIC's Marisa McGlue said Tuesday at the White River Township board meeting.
McGlue said CEIC is seeking the grant through the watershed division of the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). The organization is seeking a grant of $30,000 to $40,000, a "relatively small" amount, in hopes of conducting a full testing of the sediment in Sadony Bayou.
McGlue, a member of the township planning commission, said her request to the board was to let CEIC know what sort of involvement they would want to have in the process if the application is successful. Also, CEIC submitted a form letter to the board in hopes of bolstering its application, one it has also submitted to surrounding municipalities. The White River Township board quickly approved the letter as submitted. McGlue said CEIC's application is due May 17.
The public comment periods were again largely consisted of discussion regarding the Lakeside Solar issue. A pair of speakers complimented the planning commission for its work drafting the revised solar ordinance that will be voted on by the commission Wednesday, April 19 at Montague High School. Speaker Paul Schroeder defended supervisor Mike Cockerill, who is the target of a recall petition from a group of township residents. Schroeder disputed the petition's claim that Cockerill had advance communication with Lakeside Solar while being involved in the 2019 solar ordinance's formulation, saying he himself handled that communication. Schroeder added that he did not share all the information he got from Lakeside Solar at that time because he "wasn't supposed to" and advised residents to keep that in mind.
Cockerill declined to comment on Schroeder's claim or on the recall petition in progress. According to county elections coordinator Lori Hayes, Cockerill did file an appeal Thursday to the election commission's ruling that the petition was clear and factual. Per county requirements, an appeal hearing will be scheduled within 40 days of that filing.
Also during public comment, county commissioner Kim Cyr encouraged the board to use some of its senior millage allocation to fund SafeSeniors, a program that protects local seniors from abuse. The board replied that that is already the case and added that the senior millage enables township seniors to use the Viking Athletic Center as well.
Monthly board reports showed that the township's general fund has increased nearly $30,000 over the fiscal year, to over $630,000. This was despite the spending of about $16,000 of attorney fees with regard to the Lakeside Solar and Hancock Road issues in that time. Deb Harris noted that all but $87,000 of the White River Township tax revenue for the year was disbursed.
The township board also approved the selection of election poll workers for the upcoming May 2 election. Board members Laura Anderson, Deb Harris and Patti Sargent were selected, as well as planning commission chair Sue Lloyd and Susan Levy, Julie Goericke and Marrianne Delavan. Brian Thompson and Julie Goericke were chosen to the receiving board. A public testing of voting equipment is slated for 10 a.m. Monday, April 27 at the hall.