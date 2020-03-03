The White Lake Music Society is offering an upcoming lecture featuring retired Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s violist Robert Swan.
This 4:00 p.m. lecture will take place on Sunday, March 8, at the Praise Center of the United Methodist Church, 117 S. Division St., Whitehall. Admission is $7 at the door.
The year 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. The White Lake Music Society will celebrate this milestone by offering this special lecture by Robert Swan.
This lecture will honor the 250th anniversary of the birth of one of western civilization’s greatest geniuses. Listen to examples of some of his most profound and important music. Reflect on his life, difficult and misunderstood, and see how it expressed itself through his art in a way not seen before. Beethoven is Swan’s hero and he will explain why.
For more information, visit online at www.whitelakemusic.org