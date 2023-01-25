WHITEHALL — The Chalkboard Project, an anti-bullying and pro-positivity campaign, will make its second appearance at Whitehall High School over the next few weeks, inviting students and staff alike to unburden themselves and shower others with support.
The project began at Spring Lake High School in 2016-17, started by art teacher Jennifer Gwinnup. She intended it as a one-off, but the response was so overwhelming that she has brought it back every other year since, and other schools around West Michigan, including Whitehall, have adopted it as well. Whitehall previously did the project in 2018-19.
"Working with high school students and hearing their stories, I really felt like they were all having this similar human experience but nobody was really talking about it with each other," Gwinnup said. "They would tell me, and they might tell their closest friends, but I think people felt really isolated in general. So I wanted to have a visual representation of our community and look at how everybody, while we're unique, we're all kind of going through the same life experience and human experience the same way and feeling some of the same things."
The project takes place over about a month. It began in Whitehall Tuesday morning, when students and whomever else chooses to participate pose for a photo, taken by Gwinnup, with a small chalkboard. Each person writes a negative word or phrase on the board that they've either been insulted with or have felt about themselves in a negative moment. The words can range from the most vicious - some over the years have written down racial slurs or sexist insults - to other negative sentiments, such as 'awkward' or 'outsider'.
The photos are then edited, printed and hung in a school's hallway for a couple of weeks. Then, one evening, volunteers cover the negative writing with a brightly colored piece of paper, and over the next couple of weeks, students are invited to write supportive and positive things about the pictured person, symbolically overwhelming the negative sentiment.
Gwinnup said a similar process organically started to occur on social media once students had digital copies of their photos and would post them. Others would 'replace' the negative remark on the chalkboard by commenting with an asterisk and then a positive remark.
"I have a lot of people who have kept their prints, because we usually print them (at about) 18x24," Gwinnup said. "They're pretty big. They hang them in their room."
Whitehall senior Addy Bernhardt is leading the school's chapter of this year's project as her National Honor Society legacy project, along with Autumn Ferris, Brielle Kohlback and Drew Buckner. Buckner is a freshman and is hoping to take on the project herself as a senior.
Bernhardt said with high school being such a turbulent time in every young person's life, she thought any effort to help make it more positive is a good idea.
"You spend four years with the same people on a day to day basis," Bernhardt said. "Simple things like just the way we talk to one another can really harm people and make their days and weeks and years at high school so much harder than they have to be. If we can change something so simple to change their everyday lives, I want to do it."
Whitehall senior Carter McIlroy was among several students to come to the school's Coffee Shop room Tuesday morning to begin the project by writing a negative word on his board.
"It's just, I guess, seeing what people actually think of you and seeing the reality of what defines you as a person," McIlroy said. "It's really mentally inspiring for high schoolers, especially, to see themselves as a new person, having this voice to find them."
Gwinnup said she's seen the productive, if not always comfortable, conversations that can come out of this project, and that's why she is thankful for the reception it has had over the years.
"I think one of the cool things that has happened that I've seen is, it started a lot of conversations that are important to have," Gwinnup said. "I've had high school girls apologize to other high school girls when they see that (the negative word is) a word that they've called them, or parents apologize and have conversations about tough stuff with their kids. So, I think the best thing about it is that it does initiate conversations that are sometimes hard to have, because it's not fun to talk about being hurt or things that we're kind of ashamed of sometimes."