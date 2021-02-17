WHITEHALL – The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating their 50th anniversary from when it was founded in 1971.
In celebration of its accomplishments and service to the White Lake community, the Chamber acknowledges the business community for where they are today and shares with its members the milestones of the last 50 years.
“Our community has grown and flourished over the past five decades,” said Amy VanLoon, Executive Director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “The past 50 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate! There have been challenges along with many opportunities as we continue to serve Montague and Whitehall and the surrounding region.”
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is a joint effort of the business communities and the people of Montague and Whitehall who merged their Chambers of Commerce in 1971. From those early days of the organization, the goals and objectives have emphasized their members, networking, tourism and building quality of life. The Chamber has grown from an original fifty members in 1971 to over three hundred today.
The Board of Directors sets policy and programs for the organization and governs its overall operation. It consists of twelve men and women representing a diverse blend of businesses and industries. The staff is comprised of a full-time executive director and three part time staff.
As the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce kicks off its 50th year, the organization invites its members and citizens of Montague and Whitehall to recognize all that they have achieved together over the last half-century.
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is housed in the renovated C & O Depot and operates a year-round full-time information center for local residents and also for visitors to the area. The organization is an integral part of the area’s industry, tourism, and quality of life.
VanLoon adds, “The Chamber looks forward to continuing their role in the community.”