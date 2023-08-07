The White Lake Chamber Music Festival begins Saturday, Aug. 5 and goes throughout the week, ending Sunday, Aug. 13.
The festival will be the last with Bob Swan as artistic director. Swan, who moved to the area in 2008 after 36 years as a violist in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, will pass the baton to Marina Hoover, an accomplished cellist and one of many musicians scheduled to participate in this year’s festival.
“There’s a pithy little phrase I like to use about the festival, that it’s great music magnificently played,” Swan said. “As this festival has developed over the years, we’ve gotten better and better talent and been able to put on wonderful programs.”
Swan has parlayed the many connections he made through his successful career in music — in addition to his symphony work, he worked with artists as diverse as Diana Ross and the Supremes and the Smashing Pumpkins, even recording music for Pizza Hut and McDonald’s commercials — into strengthening the festival over the years. Musicians whose performances would never otherwise be accessible in small towns like Whitehall and Montague have come to the area because of Swan’s connections to them.
Swan did not start the festival; that was the work of Sondra Cross and Bryan Uecker, who co-founded the White Lake Chamber Music Society in 2005. Cross was a member of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra for 18 years and performed with the Grand Rapids and Twin Lake symphonies as well. She now helps run Living Word Church in Muskegon alongside husband Tim.
Cross met Swan not long after the latter moved here, and while Cross said Swan relayed that he’d like to help with the society but didn’t want to get into a long-term commitment, it didn’t take long until Swan was sucked in anyway.
“Our heart’s desire was to bring a higher quality of musicianship to the area,” Cross said. “He had the best connections...I’d call him up for advice and he’d very willingly give advice. Before long, he’d say, ‘Oh, I have a friend,’ and make that connection with members of the Chicago Symphony. We couldn’t pay their normal going rate, so he’d ask them to do a favor for him, and they were very willing to come all this way.
“We’ve developed some great relationships, and they really love coming to this area. What a huge blessing that is to bring that here. They wouldn’t come here normally without those kinds of relationships.”
This year, Hoover will be among the featured performers, as well as the Bayberry String Quartet, Chicago Philharmonic principal clarinetist Sergey Gutorov, Grant Park Music Festival principal keyboardist Andrea Swan, Savannah Voice Festival singers Angela De Venuto and Leo Radosavljevic, and many more. 7 p.m. performances are scheduled nightly during the festival at St. James Lutheran Church in Montague, with a cost of $20 per performance. A $120 package that gives entrance to all 10 evening concerts is also available. (Tickets can be found at EventBrite.com or through the society’s website, whitelakemusic.org.)
Swan said performances of this caliber in bigger cities would likely cost three or more times as much as the White Lake festival concerts.
“We work to scratch and claw to raise funds to do this, so people in our wonderful community can hear this music, so wonderfully played, at reasonable prices,” Swan said. “We want to make it easy.”
Cross said even if residents haven’t previously been exposed to classical music, it’s worth it to come out and see if it sparks something in them.
“I think discovering the joy of classical music is important,” Cross said. “(People) might know country music, jazz, rock, but a lot of people these days don’t necessarily have the background in classical music. There was a man that’s come to many of our concerts, a factory worker, a blue-collar worker. He came to his first classical music concert and fell in love with it. Somehow, even without having that background, he discovered the joy of that kind of music.”
Both Cross and Swan said the future of the festival is in good hands with Hoover taking over the artistic director position. Swan will retain a position on the society board.
“She’s played all over the world in music festivals and really knows her stuff,” Swan said of Hoover. “She knows what they could and should look like. She has a myriad of contacts all over the world and will do a bang-up job. Our board works so hard all year long to make this happen...I always want to thank those people because they deserve it.”