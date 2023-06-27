The 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present the dynamic and energizing Festival Trio, featuring clarinetist Sergey Gutorov, cellist Marina Hoover, and Andrea Swan on piano Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran in Montague. They will perform the Johannes Brahms Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Violoncello A minor, Op.114, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Trio in B-flat major, Op.11, and the Nino Rota- Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano. Thrilling, live chamber music performances are returning to the White Lake area! Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in the White Lake area. What once was mostly found only in metropolitan cities, is now a yearly experience in the White Lake area.
Gutorov currently holds the position of principal clarinet in the Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra, principal clarinet in the Des Moines Metro Opera, and assistant principal/E flat clarinet in the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. Gutorov frequently performs with the Chicago Lyric Opera, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra, Sarasota Orchestra, and Florida Orchestra. He began studying the clarinet at age 9 with his father in Kursk, Russia. At age 14 he was accepted into the Moscow State Wind College and graduated with diplomas in both clarinet and conducting. He also received a diploma from the State Classical Academy Maimonid and diploma in Orchestral Studies from Roosevelt University in Chicago. From 2008-10, Guturov was a member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. During this time he was a featured soloist in Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Prior to entering Roosevelt University, he held the positions of Assistant Principal Clarinet in both the Ministry of Defense Orchestra of the Russian Federation and The Moscow Symphony Orchestra. His principal teachers include Sergey Gutorov Sr., Vladimir Sokolov, Evgeny Petrov, Ivan Butirsky, and John Bruce Yeh.
Hoover is a Grammy nominee. She was founding cellist of the St. Lawrence String Quartet which rocketed to international status. Hoover has played over 1,000 concerts in North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Viet Nam, Brazil, Uraguay, Israel, and Australia. Hoover's solo career has included concerts with Toronto Symphony, Edmonton Symphony, Symphony Nova Scotia, Red Deer Symphony, Saskatoon Symphony, Belo Horizonte Symphony (Brazil), Yale Chamber Orchestra and Curtis Orchestra.
ASwan is an acclaimed chamber musician, collaborative pianist, orchestral keyboardist, soloist, and teacher in the Chicago area, Swan plays with the Grant Park Music Festival and the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra. In addition to frequent appearances on the Chicago Symphony chamber music series and live WFMT radio broadcasts, she has performed recitals throughout the United States and the Far East. She regularly accompanies instrumentalist auditions for the Chicago Symphony and Lyric Opera orchestras and serves as official pianist for local and national music competitions, including the Stulberg International String Competition, held annually in Kalamazoo.
Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Book Nook & Java Shop, (8726 Ferry St., Montague, 231-894-5333), and at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com.
For a schedule of this year’s festival events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org, look for White Lake Chamber Music on Eventbrite.com or call 231-329-3056 for more information.