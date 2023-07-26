A wonderful wrap up to the nine-day 2023 White Lake Chamber Music Festival is the Gala Dinner Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
This annual celebration of the festival is always fun, relaxing, and is a chance to connect with old friends and make new ones. Music is provided by strolling accordionist Michael Schaeffer. This celebration will take place at the White Lake Golf Course pavilion (6355 Michillinda Rd., Whitehall).
Tickets are $60 (in advance only by Aug. 7) and are available online on Eventbrite/White Lake Music and at the Book Nook and Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. Montague.
For a schedule of this year’s festival events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.