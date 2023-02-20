The White Lake Chamber Music Society is pleased to announce a joint venture with MADL, Muskegon Area District Libraries, presenting the Winter 2023 Lecture Series. Through April, a wide variety of expertise and talent will be showcased. The overall theme for 2023 will be women who impacted the world of art, music, and literature throughout history, especially during times when it was not socially accepted.
Feb. 28 features Erin Walling speaking on “Women Artists of the European Baroque Era” The focus of this presentation will be the lives and art of women Baroque artists such as Artemisia Gentileschi, Lavinia Fontana, Judith Leyster and others. Not only did each of these artists face overwhelming personal challenges, but also systemic misogyny. Despite these limitations, they both became successful working artists during their lifetime. Unfortunately, after their deaths, male art historians ignored their art, and some even attributed the work to male artists of the same time period. Art historians now know better, and this presentation will help to set the record straight.
Erin Walling is a retired American and World History teacher with 39 years of experience in public education. Although she is not an expert in art history, this self-described “history nerd” is an authority on keeping high school students entertained and sneakily educated by regaling the class with historical anecdotes, fun facts, and interesting slides. “Seekers of knowledge” will enjoy the benefits of her detailed research and the ability to weave historical facts into a compelling story.
Upcoming lectures include “Women Composers” by Elizabeth Morrison March 28 and Thomas Wikman presenting “The Great Voices” Apr. 25.
All presentations will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. A live stream option on Zoom will be available also and will be posted on the Book Nook’s website and Facebook page. Suggested donation $10 at the door.
For more information, please call 231-329-3056