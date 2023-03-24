The White Lake Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Trash Bash Apr. 23, sponsored by Consumers Energy.
The event encourages local residents to get involved cleaning up trash throughout the White Lake area, particularly north and south of the bike trail, parks, shoreline areas and waterways. All are welcome.
The Chamber noted that volunteers with waders, kayaks and/or canoes are especially needed. WaterDog Outfitters will offer free kayak rentals Apr. 23 for those who wish to help clean up the waterways.
An action plan will be announced at 1 p.m. Apr. 23 at the Chamber of Commerce building to kick off the day. Volunteers are asked to dress accordingly with sunscreen, gloves, hats, etc. Trash bags will be supplied.