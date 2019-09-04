White Lake Area Lady Laker of the Year Award and El Award nominations sought
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that they are now accepting nominations for the Lady Laker of the Year, El Award, and Legacy Award.
The purpose of the Lady Laker of the Year award is to recognize a female professional who has served in an exceptional manner, especially in mentoring and assisting future leaders in the White Lake area. Selection for the Lady Laker Award, which is a beautiful signed sculpture, is based on an evaluation process undertaken by a panel of several area residents and past recipients. This honorary award is proudly sponsored by Don Rypma Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Inc.
The El Award recipient is an individual who has been influential in the community and has been affiliated with various organizations, involved in local efforts and is connected with the local business community. This beautiful and stately award recognizes an outstanding male professional and is in memory of Eleanor Polley, a former director to the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. This distinguished award is sponsored by Pitkin Drug and Gift Shoppe and Shelby State Bank.
All nominees must be individuals who perform outstanding services and exhibits a positive and supportive attitude. Nomination forms must be turned in to the Chamber office by Monday, October 7, 2018. To nominate someone or for additional information, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585. Online applications may be found at www.whitelake.org under the “events” heading.
White Lake’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” will be announced at the Chamber Annual Dinner. “This exciting award will recognize a new or existing business owner whose extraordinary vision and efforts have helped enhance the local economy”, said Amy VanLoon, Executive Director of the White Lake Area Chamber. “This Chamber member’s approach to business growth is both fresh and innovative and provides added value to the community.” Nominations and voting for the prestigious White Lake “Entrepreneur of the Year” award is determined and selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors and sponsored by Deb and Dave Hays.
New this year is the “Legacy Award”, which recognizes an outstanding individual for the impact that they and their business have had in the White Lake Community for the past 10 years or more. Community members are invited to nominate a current Chamber member in good standing who has demonstrated a track record for business health and growth and community involvement. Online application forms are available at www.whitelake.org and are due September 20. Chamber members will be asked to vote on the nominations. The award is sponsored by Sharon and Dennis Blankenship.
Additional honorary awards will also be presented at the Chamber Annual Dinner and are sponsored by Scheid Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.
Award recipients will be announced at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner set for Monday, October 21st, 2019 and held at the Sundance Saloon at Double JJ Resort White Lake, 5900 S. Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452. Thanks go to our Premier Sponsor, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt and Gold Sponsors: Double JJ Resort, Transnation Title, and Winberg Construction.