The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce seeks the public’s help to act as “Trash Bashers” at Trash Bash 2023, sponsored by Consumers Energy. Come one, come all.
Meet at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W Hanson St., Whitehall, MI, Sunday, April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. where an action plan will be announced. Volunteers will be sent to various locations to help clean up north and south of the bike trail, parks, shoreline areas, and waterways. Volunteers are asked to dress accordingly with sunscreen, gloves, etc. Trash bags will be supplied. Walmart is donating trash bags, Knight Transfer is donating the use of a refuse container, and WaterDog Outfitters will have free kayak rentals for those interested in cleaning the waterways. Groups and volunteers with waders, kayaks, and/or canoes are greatly needed.
Contact the Chamber at 231-893-4585 or visit www.whitelake.org for more information.