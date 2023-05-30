Thrilling, live chamber music performances are returning to the White Lake area. From August 5-13, the 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present an impressive array of exceptional performances. Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in the White Lake area. What once was mostly found only in metropolitan cities is now a yearly experience in the White Lake area.
Educational and engaging events for children will be presented as part of the White Lake Chamber Music Festival. A free children’s concert will be geared to children of all ages Tuesday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. at the White Lake Community Library (3900 White Lake Dr.). A Student Recital will be available for area piano, string, and woodwind students to perform Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop (8744 Ferry St., Montague). Parents, teachers, or students should call 231-329-3056 to register to perform.
The children’s concert will feature cellist, music educator, and presenter Erin Wang, inspiring children of all ages as they explore and discover the joy of music. This will include popsicles for children!
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with so many exciting offerings: no-cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, a children’s concert, a children’s recital, meet and greets, an “Evening of Cabaret” and the Gala Dinner. There will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
For a schedule of this year’s Festival’s events, please visit whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.