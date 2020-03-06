A Chronic Pain PATH Workshop will be held at the Oceana Council on Aging, 4250 W. Tyler Rd., Hart, beginning April 1.
The six-week workshop will be held 2:00-4:30 p.m., on Wednesdays, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Contact Naomi at 231-845-3362 or hysonaom@msu.edu for more information or to register, or register online at:
https://events.anr.msu.edu/ChronicPainPATHOCOASpring2020/
Developed by Stanford University, Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Towards Health) provides information and techniques to cope with the challenges associated with chronic pain management.
A variety of self-management tools, such as communicating with health care professionals, managing medications, and stress reduction are explored. This free, 6-session workshop is for adults living with chronic pain and their family caregivers. The program is taught by two trained and certified leaders who understand chronic illness and have a personal connection to chronic pain. To achieve the full benefit of the workshop, please plan to attend all six sessions.