The election results for the 2020 election still have not been certified and won’t likely be until January, but most media outlets have called it for former vice-president Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump pulled off an early lead, but things began to reverse course as absentee ballots began being counted in the different states.
This year a record number of people voted, and in the White Lake Area, mail-in voting proved to be a popular option. The White Lake Beacon asked city and township officials to comment via a survey sent about the election day and just how it went.
There was a lot of encouragement for people to participate in early voting and absentee voting this year due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, one thing local officials were quick to point out is that in Michigan early-voting isn’t really … well early.
“Well, there were many questions leading up to the election regarding Michigan’s use of the term “Early Voting” which was confusing to the public because the only ‘early’ option was to vote absentee, and the absentee ballots were not actually counted until Election Day, e-mailed Fruitland Township Clerk Breann Fagan.
“We issued 2375 absentee ballots and received 96.72-percent of them back, so the return rate was incredible and I love that our voters had the option and utilized it”
City of Whitehall clerk Brenda Bourdon e-mailed, “The term early voting was used widely in the media as well as with our Secretary of State which for the State of Michigan is absentee voting. Voting early means the voter can mark a ballot prior to election day using an absentee ballot and turn it in to City Hall either by mail, by drop box, or in person, however, the vote is not tabulated until election day.”
“Many voters actually thought they would be able to place their ballot into a tabulator prior to election day which is not the case.”
In terms of people voting, when compared to the last presidential election in 2016 and this are, White Lake Area municipalities reported a higher number of registered voters.
In the City of Montague, the number of registered voters was 1,851 in 2016, but in 2020 it was 1,972. Of the people registered, the city received 1,451 ballots this year, in 2016 it was 1,283.
The City of Whitehall also had something similar occur. The number of registered voters from 2016 to 2020 grew.
In 2016, the city had 2,097 people registered and received 1,412 ballots. This year there were 2,347 people registered and the city received 1,713 ballots.
Whitehall Township clerk Sarah Sylvester reported that half of the ballots received this year were from absentee voters. But in both in the cities of Montague and Whitehall absentee voting proved to be a popular option, but more so in Montague.
Municipalities that responded to the survey said there were long lines to vote throughout election day. In the City of Whitehall, the line was so long at one point it stretched into the parking lot of the building.
One thing that probably made this election different than others were the special precautions that needed to be made for in-person voting due to COVID-19.
“As with the August election there were personal protective measures taken with the installation of plexiglass for the voters and election workers’ health and safety as well as a PPE station providing masks and hand sanitizer. We also were able to obtain a drop box which we installed in our parking lot to enable drive-up access,” e-mailed Bourdon.
With all the extra voting the workload doubled, and at least in the case of the City of Montague they were allowed an extra tabulator to help the election inspectors count ballots.