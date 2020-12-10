WHITEHALL – The city council met on Tuesday, Dec. 8 for their first work session and council meeting of the month. Over Zoom, an online video chat service, council members brought new ideas regarding annual reviews, mobile food vendors, and seasonal marina rates to mayor Debi Hillebrand and city manager Scott Huebler.
Council member Scott Brown opened the first discussion during the work meeting, proposing an annual review of the city manager. Currently, Huebler’s performance is up for a discussion evaluation through the mayor every two years, and if the council decides to pursue an annual review, Huebler’s contract must be amended.
At the beginning of his position, according to Huebler, there was an annual review which was done in February, the month Huebler was hired. As new members were elected in November, that offered them little time to give a performance review.
Huebler also mentioned being at the top of his pay scale and he no longer receives written reviews. City staff receives only inflation increases in pay once they reach the top of their pay scale.
Other members of the council mentioned that a more open discussion for review of Huebler’s performance would be a good idea. The council agreed to have an offline discussion with several members and Huebler and to bring the subject back to the broader council.
Brown and Hillebrand next brought a discussion on mobile food vendors in the City of Whitehall. The question was if Whitehall should create more regulations for these businesses.
Huebler brought Muskegon city code mobile food vendor regulations as an example for the council. Currently, the City of Whitehall has a solicitation permit for $250.
According to Huebler, this permit requires proof of insurance, proof of a health department license, a fire authority inspection, and background checks of all employees. Brown brought up that there currently is nothing written specifically forbidding mobile food vendors to use city electricity.
Another issue brought up was the importance of a requirement for these mobile food vendors to stay a certain distance from another business unless that business permits them.
Mayor Hillebrand agreed that there were pieces of the Muskegon city code that could be implemented. Huebler suggested staff putting together a new ordinance and an amendment to the prior solicitation permit, and to bring it to the city attorney and council for review.
Council member Richard Connell took the work discussion next, offering an idea for an “escape” clause or prorated rate for seasonal boaters who will leave their boat in the Whitehall Marina.
This will benefit boaters only for the first few weeks of the season, according to Connell, which generally ranges from Memorial Day to Labor Day. This will be for boaters who may unexpectedly remove their boat early, so that they will not have to pay the entire seasonal fee.
Huebler said that staff will draft up an idea and bring it back to council.
During the council meeting’s messages, Scott Brown recognized Lakeshore Leaf Vac.
“I think they did a fantastic job this season.” He said.
The Whitehall City Council’s next meeting is Dec. 22 at 6 pm with the work session at 5 pm. Meetings are currently being be on Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A Zoom link and a dial-in number for those without computers is available on the City of Whitehall’s website.