MONTAGUE – During Monday's Montague city council meeting, council members approved the proposal for the downtown social district. A social district allows customers to purchase alcoholic beverages and consume them outdoors, within the permitted ordinances.
When customers participate in the social district, they will be given a cup they can use for all of their beverages at the establishment they purchase from. No cans or bottles will be available, only cups.
The social district will include North Grove Brewers, The Book Nook and Java Shop, Jimmy’s Pub and Sawyers Brewing Company.
All businesses have had their permits approved by both Montague and the state, except for Jimmy’s. Jimmy’s Pub had their permit approved by the council on Monday and now awaits approval from the state.
The City of Montague hopes to officially open the social district Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. However, the date may get postponed depending on when the state approves Jimmy’s permit. If the state approves their permit after June 30, the social district will open the day after the City of Montague receives the official permit from the state.
In addition to waiting for the approval of Jimmy’s permit, the city cannot open the social district until they have all required signage marking where the social district begins and ends. Therefore, the opening date will be determined from when those signs are ready.
Montague city manager Jeff Auch says there are still “a lot of loose ends” that need to be resolved, but hopes to have the social district open as soon as possible.