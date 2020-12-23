MONTAGUE – City council members passed resolution 2020-7 on Monday, Dec 21, declaring a climate emergency for the city of Montague. This resolution will provide an action plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Council member Bruce Froelich made the motion to approve resolution 2020-7, and council member Susan Newhof seconded that motion. The board then had a roll call vote, resulting in a 5-2 vote in support of the resolution.
A final draft of the resolution was revised by Froelich, Newhof and council member Tim Todd. In revision, these members focused on clarity and readability so that members of the community can easily understand the goal.
According to city manager Jeff Auch, the goal is to develop a climate action plan that is as simple as possible with defined goals, opportunities, actions, and a timeline. Auch also said that the climate emergency is not a mandate of activity for individuals or businesses, but a guide for operations with the city.
This action was brought to the board by the White Lake Area Climate Action Council, who had two representatives ask for the declaration of a Climate Emergency at a city meeting held on Oct 19.
The White Lake Area Climate Action Council is a community organization that has set goals to eliminate carbon emissions by 2040 and work with local government leaders to declare a climate emergency in both Montague and Whitehall.
The Montague city council will hold their next meeting and work session of 2021 on Jan. 4 at 5:30 pm.