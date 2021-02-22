Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Periods of snow. Some rain may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some rain may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.