The City of Montague’s Downtown Development Authority is pleased to announce it has received a $20,000 Mobility and Accessibility on Public Lands Grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), with major funding support from Toyota Motor North America. These funds will support the Buttermilk Creek Park Project.
Buttermilk Creek Park, located at 4607 Spring St. in Montague, offers a beautiful green space and wetland on the north side of Dowling hill. The accessible nature trail encircles the wetland and is bordered by an array of wildflowers and native plants. The south side of the nature trail meanders along the bank of Buttermilk Creek. The trail surface is hard-compacted and suitable for all to enjoy.
City Manager Jeff Auch said, “The nature trail will be an asset for all in the community to enjoy. The trail is one of many building blocks to the Buttermilk Creek Park Project.”
NEEF awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. For over twenty years, NEEF has partnered with Toyota to provide a variety of grants and awards to support national and regional environmental preservation projects.
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, facilitated by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Buttermilk Creek Park.