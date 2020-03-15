Effective immediately as of Friday, March 13, and until further notice in compliance with CDC and Health Department protocols, the City of Whitehall will be cancelling all non-essential meetings and asking that the general public make every effort to conduct their city business in a non-person to person manner as much as possible.
Bills are still due as normal and staff will be available at city hall, public works, and the police department during regular working hours. Transactions can be done using the city hall drop box or on-line and via phone with credit cards.
If you call city hall at 894-4048 we can mail, re-mail, or email copies of bills and invoices if needed.