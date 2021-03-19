WHITEHALL – Last fall, Kathryn Pfister, Project Manager at the Muskegon Conservation District, contacted Brian Armstrong, director of public works for the City of Whitehall, and offered him 100 trees to plant in the city pursuant to a grant.
“It seemed overwhelming,” Armstrong recalls. “The thought of 100 trees – our normal planting, replacing trees we’ve taken, is 10-12 trees. But once we started looking at locations and species of trees, it was pretty easy to find a place for all the trees.”
Armstrong became the City’s Director of Public Works in 2004, after coming up through the ranks in the Department. Beginning in 1992 as a maintenance worker, he was first promoted to foreman in 2000, and then to director.
The addition of 100 trees in the City was certainly a windfall, and after identifying locations and tree species, Armstrong was pleased to see them planted in a variety of locations in the city.
“We had help from Jerry Grady in deciding the locations,” Armstrong reports. “Grady lives in Fruitport Township to the south, but his in-laws, the Svensons donated park property to the City, so he has an interest in Svenson Park.”
Armstrong notes that Svenson park initially had a boat launch, sand court volleyball and a small play equipment area for children but he recounts, “A few years ago, the Conservation District came to us and asked if we wanted to make it a more natural park.
“So, Grady started there, and then we branched out. I put flags in the ground to locate the new trees, called in Miss Digs to avoid utility lines, and the trees were planted in the street rights-of-way, including the city’s eight parks.”
The trees Armstrong selected from those offered by the District include native species such as conifers, burr oaks and maples, as well as autumn blaze maples and dogwoods that were planted in the parkway along Lake Street. The majority were 10-gallon trees, and some will get as large as 60-80 feet.
The Conservation District planted all the trees in the designated locations, and will also maintain, water and replace the trees in the first two years to help them get established.
After that, the City will take over maintenance and the townships will also be helping with tree management.
The 2019 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) Grant applied for by the District was intended to help with “green infrastructure.” The $105,179 Grant enabled the District to acquire and maintain 350 large landscape trees, 100 trees in Whitehall, 100 in Montague, and 150 on the outskirts of the Occidental Chemical plant.
Emily Grasch, Interim Executive Director at the District, explains how the planting of trees improves the environment.
“Trees act like a filter. They collect pollutants that come up with stormwater and also control thermal pollution.”
She further explains that pollutants that go into storm drains flow directly into local waterways, while thermal pollution heats up the lakes and negatively impacts local fish life such as trout.
Continuing, Grasch says, “The expected impact from planting 350 trees is a reduction of 20,650 gallons of runoff avoided in the first year, and 103,250 gallons within the first 5 years of installation.”
In addition, trees help with carbon emissions and carbon suppression. In short, the goal for the GLRI grant was primarily to improve water quality and reduce sediment input (erosion).
The Conservation District’s history began in 1938 during the big Dust Bowl era, when Congress and the states found a need to create a program to sustain natural resources. Grasch explains that the District initially helped with soil management.
It is considered a unit of local government, but is not funded as a government.
“We are dependent on grants, which we write and implement, on contracted services and donations,” she adds.
Obviously, the city is grateful for the grant assistance and the new trees, which Armstrong reports, “appear to be doing well.” The whole community can appreciate the new trees, both for their beauty, and also for the contribution they will make to preserving water quality and reducing overall pollution.
As Armstrong notes, “The most enjoyable part of my job is helping people, even going outside the boundaries of the job to do things they ask for. We just do it and feel good about it.”