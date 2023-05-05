WHITEHALL — The nation commemorated its National Day of Prayer Thursday. The city of Whitehall recognized the occasion by holding a community prayer event, with hymns and speakers guiding prayers for different groups in our society. The event was organized and led by Muskegon County Commissioner District 1, Kim Cyr, with the theme being “Pray Fervently in Righteousness, James 5:16B.”
“We do this across the nation and I had been asked to host it here in the city of Whitehall because I’m the county commissioner for the Muskegon County in District 1,” said Cyr. “I didn’t do it the last couple of years because of COVID-19 issues and people weren’t gathering together, but this year I decided to give it a shot.”
The event opened with the songs, “How Great is Our God” and “America the Beautiful”, by Joella VanOosterhout, followed by a proclamation read by Mayor Steve Salter.
The proclamation included the history of prayer in the United States and a desire to unity throughout the country.
“I saw it as a positive thing,” Salter said. “My favorite slogan is ‘let’s work together.’ Let’s work together with people of all faiths and all persuasions. If I want to encourage people to work together towards what’s good for all of us, regardless of whether it’s a religious thing or political thing.”
Speakers included Roger Squiers, Whitehall Police Chief for the opening prayer; Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County Administrator for the family prayer; Nathan Sabin, Pastor of White Lake Baptist for the church prayer; Amy Martel, owner of Big John’s Pizza for the business prayer; Cathy Cook, Vice President of Whitehall Band Boosters for the education prayer; Jeff Macinkowski, Fruitland Township Supervisor and veteran for the military prayer; Jeff King, Whitehall Township Supervisor for the government prayer; and Sondra Cross, President of the Muskegon Conservative Women’s Caucus for the arts, media and entertainment prayer.
“It’s basically the Christian community crying out to God to help restore this nation to goodness and righteousness,” said Cyr. “That’s really the reason that we came together. If you study the Founding Fathers and Constitution, if you go back to the source documents and look at those, these guys were praying all the time and they were talking to God asking for help. I’m afraid we’ve lost some of that in the nation today.”