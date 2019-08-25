Both Reeths-Puffer School District and Montague Area Public Schools (MAPS) will both begin classes on Tuesday, Sept. 3
In terms of programs being offered at the school there will not be anything new at school district. Superintendent Steve Edwards, Reeths-Puffer, did say that his district will be making social-emotional learning a key focus at the school.
“As the needs of our kids change, our approach will continue to evolve. Social-emotional learning is a key focus for us, e-mailed Edwards.
“Whether kids have experienced trauma or not, all of our students can benefit from understanding how to self-regulate from an emotional perspective.”
Additional classrooms are being added for kindergarten to second grades at Montague Area Public Schools (MAPS).
“There are not any new programs this year, but we will continue to expand our opportunities within our current programming. We have also added some elementary classrooms this year to keep our K-2 classroom numbers low,” e-mailed Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson.
MAPS will also be offering some new classes to their students, which include AP calculus at the High School. At the lower levels, NBC Middle School is offering a cooking class to the seventh grade, and students in kindergarten through fifth have social emotional learning lessons added to their curriculum.