Claybanks Methodist Church will host its 80th annual strawberry social Friday, Aug. 11.
All are welcome as the church will serve strawberries, biscuits and ice cream between 5 and 7 p.m.
The church is located at 9197 S. 56th Avenue in Montague.
Claybanks Methodist Church will host its 80th annual strawberry social Friday, Aug. 11.
All are welcome as the church will serve strawberries, biscuits and ice cream between 5 and 7 p.m.
The church is located at 9197 S. 56th Avenue in Montague.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.