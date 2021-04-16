What: The Duck Creek Watershed Assembly is hosting a beach cleanup as part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach™ program. Every year, about 15,000 volunteers participate in cleanups across all five Great Lakes. Volunteers remove tens of thousands of pounds of litter from Great Lakes shorelines. They also contribute data on what they find for researchers to use worldwide.
When: 12:30 pm-4:30 pm, Wednesday, April 21
Who: The Duck Creek Watershed Assembly (dc-wa.com)
Where: We’ll meet on the bridge over the Duck Lake Channel. We’ll be cleaning the Lake Michigan beach, as well as the north and south shorelines of the Duck Lake State Park. Wear waterproof/resistant boots. Buckets and gloves will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.
Why: Participants clean up trash and record their findings in the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ online Adopt-a-Beach database. More than 85% of the litter volunteers remove from Great Lakes shorelines is made of plastic. Plastic never goes away. It just breaks up into smaller pieces called “microplastics” that end up on our water. Adopt-a-Beach volunteers keep tens of thousands of pounds of plastic and other litter out of the Great Lakes each year. The data they collect is added to a global dataset for researchers to use to better understand plastic pollution. Communities can also use the data to understand and address the most common types of litter found on local shorelines.
More: Joining an Adopt-a-Beach event is easy and open to everyone. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up online at http://www.greatlakesadopt.org/.
To find out more about the Alliance’s Adopt-a-Beach program, visit